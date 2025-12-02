Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,166 shares of company stock valued at $10,814,808. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of DLR opened at $156.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

