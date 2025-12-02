Choreo LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,434.68. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 134,869 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $202.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

