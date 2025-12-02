Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases 3,778 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $168,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,689 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,267,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,058 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,809 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

