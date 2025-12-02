The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $28.40, but opened at $29.58. Truist Financial now has a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $29.6690, with a volume of 65,953 shares.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on The Pennant Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group Stock Up 3.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Pennant Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.