Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 109,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.12.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Symbotic Reanimates Market, Long-Term Targets Are Back In Focus
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.