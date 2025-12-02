Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 109,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.12.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

