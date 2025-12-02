Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 16,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

