Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NXJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 16,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $12.90.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
