WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 55,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,454,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.