Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,655,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,729,575,000 after buying an additional 2,545,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after buying an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,814. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

