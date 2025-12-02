Choreo LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.32.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

