NBW Capital LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,057.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $895.42 and its 200-day moving average is $802.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,058.86.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

