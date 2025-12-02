The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

