River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,650 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 21,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

