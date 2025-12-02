Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 229,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $293,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

