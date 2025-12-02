Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.