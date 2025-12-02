Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of SPXX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,650. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
