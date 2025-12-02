Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SPXX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,650. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

