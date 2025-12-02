10,895 Shares in Bitwise Ethereum ETF $ETHW Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bitwise Ethereum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Stock Down 9.2%

ETHW opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

