Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

