Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $973,746.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at $26,696,428.50. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

