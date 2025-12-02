CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $177,000 Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF $FTRI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,859 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTRI opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $15.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

