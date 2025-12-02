Choreo LLC Sells 3,008 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

XYLD opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $43.43.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

