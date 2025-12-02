Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $104,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $247.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $278.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.