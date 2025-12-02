PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PHM opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

