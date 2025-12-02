Choreo LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $273,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PRF opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

