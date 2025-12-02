3,436 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael L. Clawson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The trade was a 15.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Bealer bought 9,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,649.66. The trade was a 43.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

