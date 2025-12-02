Choreo LLC Sells 496 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

