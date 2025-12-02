Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,692 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,683,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,878,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,193,000 after buying an additional 132,974 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after buying an additional 1,514,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,994,000 after buying an additional 1,450,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $43.50.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

