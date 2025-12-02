Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

