CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 244,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 131,429 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5%

PGX opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.