Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 3,115.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 39.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KANZHUN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in KANZHUN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut KANZHUN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

KANZHUN Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BZ opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.42. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

