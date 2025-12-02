Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 23,150 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation $ABUS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 72,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 4.5%

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $809.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.07. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.24% and a negative return on equity of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

