Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 5,000 Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. $CDTX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 317,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.45. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $220.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.24). Research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDTX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities set a $173.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $29,795.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,935.48. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

