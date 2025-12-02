Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 4,378 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 22.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,857,000 after buying an additional 128,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Economico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.63.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $108.74.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.60 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.9982 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 89.92%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

