La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB Stock Position Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 38.3% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 317.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $120,380.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,412.10. The trade was a 48.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 2.7%

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $522.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

