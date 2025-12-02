1,109 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

