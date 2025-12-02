Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $254,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $267.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.01 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

In other news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,214.02. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

