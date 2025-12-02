Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 5,647 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 269.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,229,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,683,000 after buying an additional 3,813,210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $22,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,699,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,402 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,574,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,724,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 824,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Up 1.7%

M stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 136,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,857.75. This trade represents a 42.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.