Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $151,723,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,512,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,575 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $39,689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 294.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,216,000 after purchasing an additional 721,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $52.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

