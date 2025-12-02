8,213 Shares in BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIDD opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $515.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.03.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

