Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $673,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 785.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 277,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 246,364 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Capri by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Capri by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Capri Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $856.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.74 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.