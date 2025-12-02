Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.37 and traded as high as C$28.90. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$28.40, with a volume of 15,795 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNF. CIBC lifted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.80.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.37.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$678.63 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2104466 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leon’s Furniture

In other news, insider Darci Marie Walker sold 1,100 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.00, for a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,169,541. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.