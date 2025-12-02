Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) PT at $17.80

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Select Medical from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.
NYSE:SEM opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.
