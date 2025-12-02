Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Enersys by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Enersys in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Enersys by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 34.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enersys alerts:

Enersys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $144.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Enersys Announces Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Enersys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Enersys’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enersys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enersys

Enersys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.