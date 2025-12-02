Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Matson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Matson by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in Matson by 40.6% during the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.99. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Matson’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

