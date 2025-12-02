Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Universal Corporation $UVV

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Universal worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:UVV opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Corporation has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $67.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $754.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.30 million. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

