Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,250,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,939,000. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,478,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 4,988.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 238,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDMO stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

