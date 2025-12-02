CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $149.22 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average of $144.03. The firm has a market cap of $522.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

