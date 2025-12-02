10x Genomics $TXG Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 2.13.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 13,261 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $251,959.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,021,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,409,564. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $157,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 432,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,495. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,432 shares of company stock worth $635,208. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

