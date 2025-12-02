Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,983.74. The trade was a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

