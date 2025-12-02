Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,688 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. $SMBC

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $255,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth $337,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $80,805.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,646.24. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

SMBC opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMBC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $60.50 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

