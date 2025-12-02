Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.34 and traded as low as GBX 128.02. Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 132, with a volume of 1,272,439 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 196 target price on shares of Filtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 196.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.34. The stock has a market cap of £292.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.87.

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

