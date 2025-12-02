Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.34 and traded as low as GBX 128.02. Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 132, with a volume of 1,272,439 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 196 target price on shares of Filtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 196.
Filtronic Price Performance
Filtronic Company Profile
For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.
